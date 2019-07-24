ARRL’s Logbook of The World has been updated to embrace FT4 contacts for the Digital Worked All States award — one of many digital WAS Endorsements. This follows the WSJT-X Development Group’s July “general availability” release of WSJT-X 2.1.0. No other endorsements are under consideration at this time.

LoTW users are currently able to upload all FT4 contacts they have made. While the FT4 Digital WAS Award Endorsement functions are now active, award processing and fulfilment remain pending the availability of the new endorsement sticker. Watch ARRL News for this and other updates.