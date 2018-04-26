Logbook of The World (LoTW) now has a full-time status monitor. The system’s status is displayed in real time and is available offsite, offering a single spot for all users — web, Facebook, Twitter, etc. — to quickly check what’s happening with the online repository of contacts and confirmations.

At a glance, the LoTW status monitor shows if the system is up, paused, or down; overall uptime statistics, and quick stats. A green status means all systems are go, a red status means the system is down, and a black status means the system has been paused. The monitor indicates overall uptime for the past 24 hours, the past 7 days, and the past 30 days, as well as the most-recent downtime occurrence.