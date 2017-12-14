Participants in CQ magazine’s Worked All Zones (WAZ) award program will soon be able to use the Logbook of the World (LoTW) system of ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio, to apply for the WAZ award and its endorsements, both ARRL and CQ announced on December 14.

Amateur Radio operators will be able to use LoTW logs to generate lists of confirmed contacts to be submitted for WAZ credit. Standard LoTW credit fees and separate CQ award fees will apply.

Implementation, documentation, and internal testing of the link between LoTW and WAZ is complete. ARRL and CQ are now assembling a team of external “beta testers” to assure that the link is ready for widespread use. A separate announcement will be made when LOTW’s support for CQ WAZ is available to everyone.

Logbook of the World is ARRL’s electronic confirmation system for Amateur Radio contacts. It provides a confirmation when both stations in a contact submit their logs to the system and a match between the logs is confirmed. LoTW has supported the CQ WPX Award program since 2012.

“I am very pleased that participants in the CQ Worked All Zones award program will finally be able to use Logbook of the World confirmations in their applications for WAZ awards and endorsements,” said CQ magazine Editor Rich Moseson, W2VU, adding that “WPX program participants have made excellent use of this service for the past five years and we look forward to providing it to WAZ program participants as well.”

“We are excited about the prospect of supporting CQ magazine’s WAZ program through Logbook of the World, as it is something that many ham radio operators have been asking for,” said Greg Widin, K0GW, ARRL First Vice President and chair of the Logbook Study Committee. “We believe this partnership will enhance the amateur radio experience for many practitioners.”

CQ Communications, Inc. is the publisher of CQ Amateur Radio magazine and is the world’s largest independent publisher of Amateur Radio magazines, books and videos. Worked All Zones is the second-oldest active Amateur Radio award program, behind the International Amateur Radio Union’s Worked All Continents (WAC) award.