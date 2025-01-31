Paul Szczerbinski, W9KHO, an employee of Ham Radio Outlet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, received a Certificate of Honor from HRO President Robert Ferrero, W6KR, for 60 years as an amateur radio operator. This is just the second time the award has been presented.

Szczerbinski’s history in radio dates to 1964, when, after being honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, he began working for Hy-Gain Electronics in Lincoln, Nebraska. In 1967, Szczerbinski began working at Amateur Electronic Supply in Milwaukee. In 2016, when AES aligned with HRO, Paul became the most senior Sales Associate, and he continues to work at the HRO Milwaukee store.

ARRL Wisconsin Assistant Section Manager Tom Czaja, KG9EE, extended his best wishes to Szczerbinski. “Congratulations, Paul, for your dedication to the amateur radio hobby and the amateur radio industry!” wrote Czaja.