The latest TQSL update (Config.xml version 11.8), released on May 22, includes FT4 as a submode of MFSK. It also adds AISAT-1 and PO-101 in the satellite category.

As of May 23, 1,048,281,611 contact records have been entered into the system, resulting in 200,387,247 contact confirmations. LoTW has 118,328 users.