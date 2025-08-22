A respected member of the DXing community has passed away. Lou Dietrich, N2TU, became a Silent Key on August 15 at the age of 78.

Dietrich was the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International DX Association (INDEXA). He was known as a dedicated advocate for international goodwill through radio, and a passionate advocate for the mission of INDEXA. He played a pivotal role in guiding INDEXA through years of significant growth and impact. “Beyond his contributions to INDEXA, Lou was a mentor, teammate, and friend to many in the global amateur radio community,” said INDEXA President Otis Vicens, NP4G. “His enthusiasm for DX expeditions, his steadfast leadership, and his generous spirit will be greatly missed.”

Dietrich was a part of many well-known DXpeditions, including leading the 2013 K9W Wake Island operation, and was a participant in the 2015 K1N activation of Navassa Island. He was a team co-leader for the 2016 K5P Palmyra DXpedition, and of recent activations on Sable Island and St. Paul Island.

Deitrich served on the ARRL® DX Advisory Committee. He achieved ARRL DXCC® Top of The Honor Roll and Ten-Band DXCC.

Dietrich was a member of the Carolina DX Association and an ARRL member. He is survived by his wife Hilda. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.