ARRL members in Louisiana have elected John Mark Robertson, K5JMR, as Section Manager for the next 2-year term of office that starts on April 1. Robertson, of Bossier City, outpolled incumbent Section Manager Scott Wren, KD5DFL, 341 to 148 votes. Wren, of Pineville, has served as SM since April 2016. Ballots were counted and verified at ARRL Headquarters on Tuesday, February 20. This was the only contested Section Manager election this winter.

An ARRL Life Member and radio amateur since 2008, Robertson currently serves as Louisiana Section Emergency Coordinator. He is a past president and board member of the Shreveport Amateur Radio Association and the current secretary of the Amateur Radio Club of Shreveport. He is also a director of the Louisiana Council of Amateur Radio Clubs (Frequency Coordination), an active member of the Shreveport Digital Team, and a charter member of the Minden Amateur D-STAR.

The following incumbent ARRL Section Managers did not face opposition and were declared elected for new terms of office beginning on April 1: John Fritze, Jr., K2QY (Eastern New York); Karl Bowman, W4CHX (North Carolina); Joe Speroni, AH0A (Pacific); David Kaltenborn, N8KBC (San Diego); Chris Stallkamp, KI0D (South Dakota), and Joseph Palsa, K3WRY (Virginia).

Because no Section Manager nominations were received from Eastern Pennsylvania by the December 8, 2017, deadline, nominations are being resolicited for an 18-month term of office beginning on October 1, 2018. Petitions of nomination are due at Headquarters on June 8. The April and May editions of QST will included details. More information is on the ARRL website.