Over the October 5 – 6 weekend, 32 Amateur Radio volunteers from the Southeast Louisiana Amateur Radio Club (SELARC), the Southwest Mississippi Amateur Radio Club, and Southeast Louisiana ARES supported the “Bike MS: Dat’s How We Roll” event. The tour provided 267 volunteer hours in support of the annual multiple sclerosis bike ride from Hammond, Louisiana, to Percy Quin Park, Mississippi, and back.

The hams used the SELARC VHF repeater and the LWARN UHF repeater system to provide communication for safety, logistics, and medical teams along the route on the back-country roads of Louisiana and Mississippi. Event sponsors, staffers, and friends and families of the cyclists as well as the cyclists themselves expressed their appreciation for the work of the ham radio volunteers and were impressed with the capabilities of Amateur Radio, Communications Coordinator Bob Priez, WB5FBS, said.