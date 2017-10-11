ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio in the US, has negotiated lower pricing for international express shipping methods for packages up to 10 pounds.

“In some instances, our international members and customers will now enjoy a 70 to 75% discount from published rates for express shipping methods,” explained ARRL Marketing Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. “It will cost less to get popular ARRL ham radio books, including the new 2018 ARRL Handbook, Grounding and Bonding for the Radio Amateur, More Arduino Projects for Ham Radio, and ARRL license manuals.”

The lower shipping prices apply to non-US orders placed via ARRL’s online store. Shipping methods and prices are displayed during checkout.