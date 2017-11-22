The 2018 edition of The ARRL Handbook for Radio Communications has undergone a complete makeover. First published in 1926, the most widely used one-stop reference and guide to radio technology principles and practices over the years since has documented the state-of-the-art in Amateur Radio as well as emerging technologies in radio experimentation, discovery, and achievement. The 95th edition of The Handbook has been extensively updated, and includes significant new content. Each chapter has been authored and edited by experts in the subject. ARRL CEO Tom Gallagher, NY2RF, is promoting The Handbook as a valuable resource for new and veteran hams alike.

“For new hams, you will be amazed at how quickly you become familiar, not only with the theory, but also with the practical aspects of radio — from long waves to microwaves,” he said. “For experienced hams, you’re in for a surprise and delight when you see the extent of the latest revisions. This edition is the most comprehensive revision since the 2014 edition.”

Readers can download a fully searchable, digital edition of the Handbook, plus expanded supplemental content, software, PC board templates, and other support files.

The Handbook is not just for radio amateurs. For years now, it’s proved to be a valuable resource for professionals and students in radio and communication technology, electrical engineering, data communication, physics, and geophysics.

Content between the covers will include these key topic areas:

Radio electronics theory and principles

Circuit design and equipment

Radio signal transmission and propagation

Digital modulation and protocols

Antennas and transmission lines

Construction practices

New projects in the 2018 edition include VHF/UHF/Microwave Filters and Transmission Lines; Software-Controlled and Manual Preselectors for 1.8-30 MHz; Digital Mode Audio-Based VOX/PTT Interface; PICAXE-Based Timer; Arduino-Based CW IDer; 6-Meter Halo Antenna; Big Wheel VHF/UHF Mobile Antenna; Off-Center End-Fed Portable 40-6 Meter Antenna; Crossed-Dipole Omnidirectional Antenna for 1296 MHz; Spudgun Antenna Launcher, and a CW Reception Filter.

Readers of the 2018 edition of The Handbook will find new and updated information on software defined radio (SDR) and digital signal processing (DSP), grounding and bonding, solar Cycle 24-25, tower safety, and remote-control station building.

The ARRL Handbook is available in hardcover and softcover editions from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. Hardcover: ARRL Order No 0727, ISBN 978-1-62595-072-7, $59.95 retail. Softcover: ARRL Order No 0710, ISBN 978-1-62595-071-0, $49.95 retail. Call (860) 594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289.