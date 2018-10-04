2018 ARRL International Grid Chase (IGC) participants take note: satellite operators Doug Tabor, N6UA, and Ken Alexander, VE3HLS, will travel to the James Bay area of Québec, Canada, in early May, activating as many FO grid squares as are accessible by road in the limited time they have. The plan is to arrive in FO on May 6 and spend 7 or 8 days activating grids. The area is extremely remote.

The James Bay Road, built by Hydro-Québec to support power infrastructure construction, is the main corridor through the area. It’s some 380 miles long, with filling stations at each end and in the middle.

The pair also will be traveling Route du Nord, a 250-mile gravel road with no services. There is no cell phone or internet service. Tabor and Alexander hope to have access to FO01, 02, 03, 10, 11, 12, 13, 20, 21, 22, and 23. If two satellites are in view at the same time, they will be on both of them. Plans are still in flux, and time and weather are factors. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service