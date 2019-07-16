The WSJT Development Group has announced the “general availability” release of WSJT-X version 2.1.0. This major upgrade formally introduces FT4 as a finished protocol for HF contesting. WSJT-X version 2.1.0 supplants any “release candidate” (beta) versions, and users should discontinue using any beta versions of the software. The latest edition of the popular digital software suite also includes improvements and bug fixes in several areas, including FT8. The list includes:

FT8 waveform generated with GMSK, and fully backward compatible

User options for waterfall and spectrum display

Contest logging

Rig control

User interface

UDP messaging for inter-program communication

Accessibility

The WSJT-X Development Group is providing a separate WSJT-X version 2.1.0 installation package for 64-bit Windows that offers significant improvements in decoding speed.

A detailed list of program changes since WSJT-X version 2.0.1 is included in the cumulative Release Notes. Upgrading from earlier versions of WSJT-X should be seamless, with no need to uninstall a previous version or to move any files.

Installation packages for Windows, Linux, and Macintosh are available.

WSJT-X is licensed under the terms of Version 3 of the GNU General Public License (GPL). “Development of this software is a cooperative project to which many Amateur Radio operators have contributed,” said Joe Taylor, K1JT, for the WSJT Development Group. “If you use our code, please have the courtesy to let us know about it. If you find bugs or make improvements to the code, please report them to us in a timely fashion.”

Some users have reported a low audio level to the transmitter when using the 64-bit Windows version, which required greatly increasing the sound card Playback device used to feed audio to the transmitter.

Visit the FT8/FT4/JT9: WSJT 2-Way Narrow Modes for Amateur Radio Facebook page for additional information.