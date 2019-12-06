Maker Media, which published Make: magazine and produced Maker Faire, has laid off its staff and is terminating operations due to financial problems. Maker Media CEO and founder Dale Dougherty confirmed to TechCrunch that the company was ceasing operations and that it had laid off all 22 employees, citing financial difficulties with publishing a magazine and the lack of corporate sponsorship.

“I started this 15 years ago and it’s always been a struggle as a business to make this work,” Dougherty told TechCrunch. “Print publishing is not a great business for anybody, but it works…barely.”

Launched in 2005, Make: became a major publication covering the “Maker Movement,” which embraced do-it-yourself and tinkering, involving everything from 3D printing, electronics, robotics, metal and woodworking, and Amateur Radio, among other pursuits. The company launched its first Maker Faire in 2006 in San Mateo, California, and had licensed the name to hundreds of exhibitions around the world.

Dougherty said he hoped to keep the company’s archives online and is working to keep Maker Faire from going under entirely. As of June 12, the Make: website was still active.