The Volunteer Monitor (VM) Program is a joint initiative between ARRL and the FCC to enhance compliance in the Amateur Radio Service. This is the March 2021 Volunteer Monitor Program Report

The FCC delayed action on the renewal application of a General Class licensee in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, in order to review allegations of repeated transmission of obscenities and failure to properly identify.

The Volunteer Monitor Coordinator issued 14 Advisory Notices. An Advisory Notice is an attempt to resolve rule violation issues informally before FCC intervention:

An Advisory Notice was sent to the owner of a remote amateur station in California, advising him that he is responsible for deliberate interference transmitted by any station over his remote facility.

An Advisory Notice was sent to a radio amateur in Ripley, Tennessee, regarding deliberate interference and failure to properly identify on 75 meters.

An Advisory Notice was sent to a radio amateur in Jefferson, Georgia, concerning failure to properly identify on 40 meters.

Advisory Notices were sent to radio amateurs in Tiburon, Petaluma, and Manteca, California, and Grants Pass, Oregon, concerning interference on 75 meters.

General Advisories were sent to operators in West Virginia, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin concerning operation on 7.200, 3.927, and 3.860 MHz.

A Good Operator Commendation was sent to a husband-wife team in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, recognizing excellent net and 2-meter operations.

VM representatives had two meetings with FCC officials. — Thanks to Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, Volunteer Monitor Program Administrator