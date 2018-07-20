The region of Italy that is home to the birthplace of wireless pioneer Guglielmo Marconi — Bologna, Italy — will host the next World Radiosport Team Championship, WRTC 2022. The official announcement that the Italian host committee’s proposal had been selected came from WRTC Sanctioning Committee Chairman Tine Brajnik, S50A, at the close of WRTC 2018 in Germany.

“Thank you for trusting us,” WRTC 2022 Organizing Committee member Carlo De Mari, IK1HJS, told the WRTC 2018 audience. “It will be a very big challenge. Fingers crossed, everybody!”

In a formal announcement, Brajnik said the Italian committee’s application “was well prepared, and, knowing their determination, we all expect another outstanding meeting and competition among the world’s best contesters in the Emilia-Romagna region.” Brajnik referred future inquiries for information and details of the WRTC 2022 qualifying process to the new WRTC 2022 Organizing Committee.