On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 22 Communication Officers at the Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School (MCCES) in Twentynine Palms, California, became amateur radio operators. W6BA, the Morongo Basin Amateur Radio Club (MARC) administered the exams and 21 candidates passed their Technician exam, and one passed their General exam. 14-year-old Kalynn Cossette, KN6WVD, was the youngest candidate who passed her Technician exam.



Retired Marine Corps Warrant Officer 4 Robert Cloutier, WO4ROB, and MARC President says it was a great event and he is excited to see so many new amateur radio operators. So, what drove the officers to want amateur radio licenses? Cloutier pointed out that all of the candidates already have a background in radio administration but not operating experience.



“Chief Warrant Officer (CWO3) Kalem Cossette, KK4KC, one of the training officers at MCCES, introduced amateur radio to the Communication Officers,” said Cloutier. “Most of the students were curious on how to get their license, so CWO3 Cossette contacted the MARC to schedule an exam session.”



Cloutier said that all new license holders were offered a free club membership but many of them will be deployed to other locations around the world and will be able to join other amateur radio clubs. He said they hope to conduct exams every three months.



The Morongo Basin Amateur Radio Club is an ARRL Affiliated Club.