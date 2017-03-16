Maritime Radio Day will take place in mid-April, with activity — all on CW — centering on International Naval Frequencies, 1,824; 3,520; 7,020; 10,118; 14,052; 21,052, and 28,052 kHz. Maritime Radio Day is held annually to commemorate nearly 100 years of CW maritime wireless service. Register online.

The event gets under way at 1200 UTC on April 14 and concludes at 2200 UTC on April 15. Participants exchange QSA (signal strength, 1-5), QRK (readability, 1-5), name, call sign of last or favorite ship/aircraft/maintenance company and “additionally a tr, msg and/or a QTC, if you like.” SWLs are welcome to take part. A newly designed certificate of participation will be available.

Submit logs by May 1 via e-mail to Rolf Marschner, DL9CM, or Narzissenweg 10, 53359 Rheinbach, Germany. — Thanks to David Ring, N1EA