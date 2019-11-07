The Maritime Radio Historical Society (MRHS) “Night of Nights” event on July 12 (July 13 UTC) will mark the 20th anniversary of the day when the commercial stations that once populated the HF bands ended CW service, leading to the founding of the MRHS.

While shore stations KPH, KFS, and K6KPH are on the air each Saturday, every available transmitter at the Bolinas, California, site is brought on line for the Night of Nights, including “heavy-iron” transmitters from the 1940s and 1950s. Stations KPH and KFS will return to the airwaves with CW transmissions on MF and HF, and K6KPH will work other amateur radio stations on 80, 40, 20, and 15 meters.

QSLs are available with an SASE. K6KPH is looking for experienced CW-proficient operators for those within driving distance of the historic RCA receive site at Point Reyes National Seashore. — Thanks to Brian Smith, W9IND