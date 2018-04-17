K6KPH, the amateur station of the Maritime Radio Historical Society (MRHS), will be among those active on International Marconi Day (IMD), Saturday, April 21 (UTC). Organized by the Cornish Amateur Radio Club, IMD takes place each year on the weekend closest to Marconi's birthday, April 25.

K6KPH will operate on CW on 80, 40, 20, 17, and 15 meters. Since K6KPH transmits from the original Marconi site that went into service in 1914, it is a registered IMD station. K6KPH uses the original transmitters, receivers, and antennas of heritage shore station KPH. Operators at the receive station in Point Reyes, California, key the transmitters in Bolinas remotely, just as was done when KPH was in service.

The Cornish Amateur Radio Club will issue an award to stations that contact 15 officially registered IMD stations like K6KPH. KPH also will be on the air as well. For more information, contact MRHS.