Mark Stillman, KA3JUJ, of Newark, Delaware, has been appointed as ARRL Delaware Section Manager. He succeeds Bill Duveneck, KB3KYH, who had served since 2014. Duveneck has moved out of the Delaware Section.

ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, appointed Stillman after consulting with ARRL Atlantic Division Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM. The appointment is effective immediately and extends through the end of Duveneck’s term on December 31, 2021.

Stillman is a member of the local Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES®), an ARRL Volunteer Examiner, and an American Red Cross volunteer. He serves as treasurer of the Delaware Repeater Association.