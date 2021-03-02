The Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS) has announced dates in 2021 during which MARS members will operate on 60 meters for interoperability with the amateur radio community. Some dates coincide with quarterly Department of Defense Communications Exercises (COMEX).

All exercises will begin on channel 1 as the initial calling channel and move to other 60-meter working channels as may be appropriate.

“In addition to voice calls, I want to introduce passing ICS 213 messages in both voice and digital modes to enhance the overall interop experience,” said US Army MARS Chief Paul English, WD8DBY. “Our exercises will yield the frequencies to other scheduled exercises or mission activations, which may be called by other agencies for interop support (e.g., hurricane, wildfire, etc). We regularly instruct MARS members to work cooperatively with the amateur radio community during the use of the 60-meter interop channels. We will continue to track our 60-meter usage and activities.

English said he plans to provide a quarterly usage report of 60-meter interoperability activities.

February 23 – 27

Exercise: DOD COMEX 21-1

Location: CONUS

March 1 – 7

Exercise: Interop Outreach

Location CONUS

April 3 – 10

Exercise: Interop Outreach

Location CONUS

April 30 – May 6

Exercise: DOD COMEX 21-2

May 7 – 8

Exercise: Armed Forces Day Cross-Band Test

Location: CONUS

June 1 – 6

Exercise: Interop Outreach

Location CONUS

July 5 – 10

Exercise: Interop Outreach

Location CONUS

July 20 – 22

Exercise: DOD COMEX 21-3

Location: CONUS

August 2 – 8

Exercise: Interop Outreach

Location CONUS

September 1 – 6

Exercise: Interop Outreach

Location CONUS

October 1 – 31

Exercise: DOD COMEX 21-4

Location: CONUS