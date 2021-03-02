MARS Announces Schedule of Dates for 60-Meter Interoperability
The Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS) has announced dates in 2021 during which MARS members will operate on 60 meters for interoperability with the amateur radio community. Some dates coincide with quarterly Department of Defense Communications Exercises (COMEX).
All exercises will begin on channel 1 as the initial calling channel and move to other 60-meter working channels as may be appropriate.
“In addition to voice calls, I want to introduce passing ICS 213 messages in both voice and digital modes to enhance the overall interop experience,” said US Army MARS Chief Paul English, WD8DBY. “Our exercises will yield the frequencies to other scheduled exercises or mission activations, which may be called by other agencies for interop support (e.g., hurricane, wildfire, etc). We regularly instruct MARS members to work cooperatively with the amateur radio community during the use of the 60-meter interop channels. We will continue to track our 60-meter usage and activities.
English said he plans to provide a quarterly usage report of 60-meter interoperability activities.
February 23 – 27
Exercise: DOD COMEX 21-1
Location: CONUS
March 1 – 7
Exercise: Interop Outreach
Location CONUS
April 3 – 10
Exercise: Interop Outreach
Location CONUS
April 30 – May 6
Exercise: DOD COMEX 21-2
May 7 – 8
Exercise: Armed Forces Day Cross-Band Test
Location: CONUS
June 1 – 6
Exercise: Interop Outreach
Location CONUS
July 5 – 10
Exercise: Interop Outreach
Location CONUS
July 20 – 22
Exercise: DOD COMEX 21-3
Location: CONUS
August 2 – 8
Exercise: Interop Outreach
Location CONUS
September 1 – 6
Exercise: Interop Outreach
Location CONUS
October 1 – 31
Exercise: DOD COMEX 21-4
Location: CONUS
