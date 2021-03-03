A dozen US Army Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS) volunteers have been honored with gold-level recognition for the President’s Volunteer Service Award for 2020.

They are Bob Mims, WA1OEZ; Ron Tomo, KE2UK; Mark Bary, N4EOC; Billy Pearson, KO4XT; Dave Bock, W8OHS; Bob Baker, K5LLF; John Monson, WB0PLW; Gary Geissinger, WA0SPM; Brian Handy, W8JBT; Bliss Wheeler, W7RUG; Jim Hamilton, K4QDF, and Daniel Wolff, KA7AGN.

Each award recipient receives a letter signed by the President of the United States, a certificate of achievement, and a presidential volunteer service lapel pin. Volunteer awards are based on the certifying organization’s recommendation and the number of documented volunteer hours for the year.

Gold-level volunteers must accrue a minimum of 500 hours volunteer time supporting the organization. Silver awardees must achieve 300 hours and bronze must achieve a minimum of 100 hours volunteer time. Army MARS Chief Paul English, WD8DBY, will conduct a virtual awards presentation on Thursday, March 4, for the recipients and any MARS members who wish to attend. — Thanks to Paul English, WD8DBY