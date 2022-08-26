Masonic Lodges on the Air (MLotA), an amateur radio special event, will be on the air Saturday, September 24, 2022, from locations across the county. The event is open to all amateur radio operators, and the idea for the event grew out of the realization that many Freemasons also have a love for amateur radio.

The Fulton County Amateur Radio Club (FCARC) and the Fulton Lodge #248 in Ohio first hosted the event in 2021. Because of its success, the event has now been scheduled for the next 3 years.

The event will be operating K8BXQ from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM ET, using SSB only on 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters. Please honor all band plans. All contacts must be in the phone portion of the bands. Stations may be contacted once on each band.



Full contest rules and information can be found at cqmorelight.com/rules.



Bob Holstrom, KD2BKD, said that masons in New York and New Jersey will be setting up stations at the historic museum grounds of The DeWint House, George Washington's Headquarters in Tappan, New York. The property is owned and operated by the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York. The special event call sign for that location will be W2QX, operating from 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM ET.

"Everyone is welcome to visit the historic DeWint house," said Holstrom. "The home has been restored and admission is free."



More information about Masonic Lodges on the Air can be found at their website, cqmorelight.com.



Visit the ARRL Special Event Stations database to find other on the air events and commemorations at www.arrl.org/special-event-stations.