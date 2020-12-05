Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez has declared May 12 Amateur Radio Day in Puerto Rico. Vazquez took special note of amateur radio’s role in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, pointing out hams’ ability to help various agencies responding to the emergency and the general public after all telecommunications on the island went down. She also noted that in January, hams promptly reported power outages and structural damage after a series of earthquakes hit Puerto Rico.

“Throughout the years, radio amateurs have stood out for assuming an active role in emergency situations such as hurricanes and earthquakes, freely and voluntarily contributing their time, equipment, and skills to help those in need when normal communications such as telephones, cell phones, and the internet no longer function,” Vazquez said. “This occasion provides an opportunity to praise the valuable service of amateur radio in Puerto Rico and its contribution to the development and evolution of this important communication service in our country.”

Puero Rico has more than 4,500 radio amateurs. In a commentary published in the El Nuevo Dia newspaper, ARRL Public Information Officer Angel Santana, WP3GW, pointed to amateur radio’s role as a social medium that has routinely been able to practice social distancing for more than a century.