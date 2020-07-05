ARRL

May/June Issue of ARRL’s On the Air Magazine Now Available

05/07/2020

The May/June digital edition of ARRL’s On the Air magazine is now available. Read it and other ARRL digital publications by browsing to the ARRL Magazines page. In this issue:

  • Tips for better repeater operating

  • Understanding modulation

  • Go-kit basics

  • Building a portable antenna mount

  • Shopping for a mobile radio

…and much more!

You can also read the issue on your Apple, Android, or Kindle device by using the ARRL Magazines app.



