The Platinum Coast Amateur Radio Society (PCARS) in Florida reports that Melbourne and the Space Coast were unaffected by Hurricane Michael, and its 53rd annual Melbourne Hamfest will take place as scheduled, Friday, October 12, 1 – 7 PM, and Saturday, October 13, 9 AM – 3 PM, at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 East Hibiscus Boulevard in Melbourne. The ARRL Southern Florida Section will host its staff meeting in the main hall during the hamfest. For more information, visit the PCARS website.