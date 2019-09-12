Melissa Pore, KM4CZN, of Vienna, Virginia, is the 2020 recipient of the Carole Perry Educator of the Year Award, Orlando HamCation has announced. The award, which recognizes outstanding contributions in educating and advancing youth in amateur radio, was first awarded last year to its namesake, Carole Perry, WB2MGP, in honor of her work teaching students about ham radio. Pore is an Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) Education Committee member and an ambassador for the ARISS program.

An educational professional for more than 20 years, Pore is on the staff at Bishop Denis J. O’Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia, the site of a November 2018 ARISS contact. In addition to teaching engineering and computer science, she is involved in the school’s amateur radio and engineering clubs. While she was a teacher at St. Thomas More Elementary School, Pore was associated with the STMSAT-1 project. The Earth-observation CubeSat, built entirely by students at the school, was launched in 2015 but failed to transmit any images. It was the first satellite constructed by elementary schoolers.

Pore was a cofacilitator of a workshop at the 2019 Space Port Area Conference for Educators. Last year, she and her students presented during Innovation Day at National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. She is a member of AMSAT and the NASA Goddard Amateur Radio Club. As an ambassador for the ARISS Education Team, her talks and educational outreach have showcased ARISS and the STEM activities of her students, several of whom are radio amateurs. She assisted with the Dayton Hamvention 2019 ARISS booth and helped staff the exhibit at the Space Explorers Education Conference last February in Houston, where she’s set to present a workshop in 2020.

At the 2019 Space Port Area Conference for Educators at Cape Kennedy, Pore received a plaque from the ISS National Lab Space Station Explorer Program citing her “service, commitment, and desire to push the boundaries of STEM Education.”