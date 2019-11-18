Connecticut native Melissa Stemmer has joined the ARRL Headquarters staff as Development Manager. Born and raised in Waterbury, Stemmer earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Connecticut in 1998, and she worked in that field for more than 15 years. After deciding that a career change was in order, Stemmer went back to school, earning a master’s in organizational leadership in 2015 from Quinnipiac University.

“I am so excited to be on this journey at ARRL, and I am looking forward to getting to know everyone,” Stemmer said

Before coming to ARRL, she was the development director at Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury. In September 2015, Stemmer signed on as coordinator of the theatre’s annual High School Halo Awards — the largest high school theatre award program in Connecticut.

During her tenure at Seven Angels Theatre, Stemmer was an active member of the Waterbury Regional Chamber and the Waterbury Exchange Club. She served on the executive committee and governing council of the Arts and Culture Collaborative of the Waterbury Region and was a member of the Young Professionals Task Force of the Waterbury Region.