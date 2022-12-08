MFJ Enterprises , an amateur radio electronics manufacturer and retailer, will celebrate 50 years in business this October. Martin Jue, K5FLU, founded the company in 1972 after building a CW filter kit that sold for less than $10. Since 1990 the company has made five acquisitions, including Hy-Gain and Cushcraft antennas.MFJ Customer Services and Public Relations Manager Richard Stubbs says the company continues to grow with the popularity of amateur radio and currently manufactures over 2,000 products. "I've been with the company for 28 years and the numbers are good," said Stubbs. "Amateur radio continues to grow worldwide."Quite a few of MFJ's employees have worked there for years, such as MFJ Product Representative Phyllis Randle, who will be retiring in September after 45 years with the company. She started working there when she was a teenager in 1977, and she is now the Product Representative for all MFJ dealers.Jue graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, and he earned a master's degree in electrical engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). He served as a professor of electrical engineering at Mississippi State University from 1972 until 1979, but abandoned his doctorate in 1977 because of MFJ's growth.

Currently, because of COVID-19 concerns, the company does not have any plans for a special event to celebrate the anniversary, although Stubbs said that may change in the months ahead.