Jim Kvochick, K8JK, of Brighton, Michigan, has been appointed as Michigan Section Manager for the first half of next year. His appointment will begin on January 1, 2018, and will continue through June 30. Kvochick was appointed by ARRL Radiosport Manager Norm Fusaro, W3IZ, in consultation with ARRL Great Lakes Division Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK, and outgoing Michigan Section Manager Larry Camp, WB8R. Camp, who has served as SM since 2012, intends to step down from the volunteer position on December 31, when his term of office concludes.

An ARRL Life Member, Kvochick was licensed in 1968. He has been active in many facets of Amateur Radio, including public service, experimenting, and equipment restoration. He currently serves as an Assistant Emergency Coordinator and a Volunteer Examiner. He is president, newsletter editor, and technical director for the Livingston Amateur Radio Klub.

Kvochick’s appointment will bridge the gap until a Section Manager is elected in Michigan. According to the Rules and Regulations of the Field Organization, when a Section Manager vacancy occurs between elections, the position is filled by appointment.

The Michigan appointment was necessary because no candidate was nominated to succeed Camp by the time the deadline for Section Manager nominations arrived in September. The same situation exists in the ARRL East Bay, New Mexico, and Santa Barbara sections. Nominations are being resolicited in all four sections for candidates to serve an 18-month term of office starting on July 1, 2018; the resolicitation will appear in the January and February 2018 issues of QST. Section Manager nomination forms and related information are available on the ARRL website.