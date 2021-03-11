The Verge reports that Microsoft has reversed its decision to remove a key feature from its upcoming .NET 6 release, after a public outcry from the open-source software community. Microsoft had piqued the .NET open-source community by removing a key part of Hot Reload in the upcoming release of .NET 6. This is a feature that allows developers to modify source code while an application is running and immediately see the results.

According to The Verge, the outcry came from many of Microsoft’s own employees. Microsoft has now approved the community’s request to re-enable this feature. “Hot Reload capability will be in the general availability build of the .NET 6 SDK [software development kit], available on November 8,” The Verge quoted a Microsoft spokesperson as saying.