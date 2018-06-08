Microwave Update (MUD) 2018 has issued a call for papers, encouraging participants to describe their latest project, design, or operating adventures. Microwave Update (MUD) is an international conference dedicated to microwave equipment design, construction, and operation. It is focused on, but not limited to, Amateur Radio on the microwave bands. Sponsored by the Midwest VHF/UHF Society, the event will take place October 11 – 14 at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn, Ohio.

The program committee is calling for papers and presentations on the technical and operational aspects of microwave Amateur Radio communications. Email your proposals, questions, and submissions to John Ackermann, N8UR. Presentations selected for the technical program may be given in person or by proxy. Abstracts and expected length are due no later than August 25. Presenters may submit a companion paper for publication in the Proceedings (this could be simply a copy of a slide presentation), no later than September 1. Additional material for inclusion on the Proceedings CD must arrive no later than September 25. All conference attendees will receive a copy of the book and CD.

Details, including suggested topics, paper guidelines, schedule, and hotel information, are on the MUD website.