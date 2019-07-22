Online registration is now available for Microwave Update 2019. Sponsored by the North Texas Microwave Society, the event will take place October 3 – 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Conference Center in Lewisville (Dallas), Texas. Microwave Update is the year’s premier microwave conference and an ideal place to meet fellow microwave enthusiasts to share ideas and techniques.

Tom McDermott, N5EG, will lead a Thursday, October 3, workshop on GNU Radio. Friday, October 4, will feature antenna-gain measuring and phase noise analysis. The Saturday banquet speaker will be Rex Moncur, VK7MO, who activated more than 100 grid squares on 10 GHz Earth-Moon-Earth in both Australia and New Zealand.

Kent Britain, WA5VJB, will coordinate the publishing of the proceedings by the ARRL, and additional papers are invited. Submit articles by September 3.