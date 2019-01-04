The North Texas Microwave Society (NTMS) has announced the annual Microwave Update Conference (MUD) will be held October 3 – 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Conference Center (mention group code MICRO) in Lewisville, Texas (near Dallas).

“This is the ideal conference to meet fellow microwave enthusiasts and share ideas and techniques that will help you conquer your next microwave band,” the announcement said.

Forum topics will include small-dish EME, microwave propagation, parabolic dish feed horn design and construction, SSPAs, circuit design, the latest microwave devices, software-defined radio, and digital modes. Additional papers and presentations are invited. Send articles to Kent Britain, WA5VJB. It’s not required to be a presenter to have a paper included in the proceedings.

See the conference announcement for more details.