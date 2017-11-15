Microwave enthusiast Mike Seguin, N1JEZ, has reported several successful 78-GHz contacts between the US and Canada on November 9.

“We believe these contacts may be the first W/VE on 78 GHz,” Seguin said in a post to several VHF/UHF/microwave-oriented reflectors. “We hope to extend distances before winter sets in here in the Northeast and mountaintop access is limited.”

On the Canadian side were Rene Barbeau, VE2UG, and Ray Perrin, VE3FN. On the US side were Henry Ingwersen, KT1J, and Seguin. The first contacts were between FN35ja and FN34jx — a distance of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), “primarily to tests systems,” Seguin said. “Contacts were easily made in SSB with huge signals on both ends.”

Next, N1JEZ and KT1J moved to FN34lt — extending the distance to 27 kilometers (16.7 miles), and again easily made contact with the Canadian crew. — Thanks to Mike Seguin, N1JEZ