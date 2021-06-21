MIR-SAT1 (Mauritius Imagery and Radiotelecommunication Satellite 1), the first amateur radio CubeSat from the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius, is expected to be deployed from the International Space Station (ISS) on June 22.

MIR-SAT1 will carry an amateur radio V/U digipeater (a downlink of 436.925 MHz has been coordinated). MIR-SAT1 will collect images of the Republic of Mauritius and its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) using an onboard camera.

The 1U nanosatellite was designed by a team of Mauritian engineers and radio amateurs and built by the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC). MIR-SAT1 will be available to the amateur community when the satellite is not in use for other purposes.