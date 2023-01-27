The Missouri S&T Amateur Radio Club, W0EEE, at Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T), is gearing up for an early celebration of their 100 years. Club President Morgan Lyons, KI5SXY, said the station first went on the air in 1923 as the M.S.M Radio Club, broadcasting basketball games from the Jackling Gym on the grounds of the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy (MSM).



"The FCC was not around in 1923, but we believe the original M.S.M Radio club used the call sign W9DUM," said Lyons. Then, between September 1937 and March 1938, W9EEE had been assigned to the M.S.M. Radio Club, and in September 1947, the M.S.M Radio club was assigned the call sign W0EEE and changed its name to the Missouri S&T Amateur Radio Club.



Missouri S&T Amateur Radio Club members operate from their shack. Photo courtesy of Missouri S&T Amateur Radio Club.



The club now has 20 active members and over 300 alumni that regularly visit to help support club activities.



The official date for the celebration in April has not been selected, but there will be an open house and tour of the club's radio shack, and a special event station.



The Missouri S&T Amateur Radio Club is an ARRL Affiliated Club. Students from the club regularly participate in the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program -- which provides networking opportunities for students and their college radio clubs.