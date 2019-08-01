The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Radio Society (W1MX) and the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) are hosting a series of public lectures on “everything radio,” presented by academics and industry professionals. The series begins on Tuesday, January 8, at 5:30 PM ET in Building 3, Room 270.

Sessions also will be live-streamed via YouTube, courtesy of MIT Student Cable (January 8 lecture).

Each self-contained talk will address a different facet of radio, ranging from modulation, propagation, and Amateur Radio, to radar, radio astronomy, space-based applications, and cellular and 5G technology. No prior experience with radio is necessary. All are welcome to attend individual lectures or the entire series.

The schedule and speakers list is on the EECS Independent Activities Period (IAP) page, under the Radio Technology, History, and Applications tab (click “Expand All” to view). For more information, contact Daniel Sheen, KC1EPN.