Dayton Hamvention® is offering a free mobile app for smartphones and tablets to help attendees navigate the large-scale event, which runs May 20 – 22 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio. The app, which was introduced in 2019, is offered in a collaborative effort with ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®.



The free ARRL Events app is now available and already includes Hamvention’s full program, so attendees can browse and schedule forums, find affiliated events, and preview the extensive list of exhibitors. During the event, attendees can use other app features to follow the hourly prize drawings populated by the Dayton Hamvention Prize Committee, and browse building and site maps.



Attendees are also encouraged to tap on the MyProfile icon in the app to add their name and call sign, email address, and any additional information they would like to share with other Hamvention guests. Additionally, the MyBadge icon displays a QR code of your event badge that can be scanned by another attendee or exhibitor using the Scan Badge icon – instantly connecting shared contact information with other hams at the event.



The app is available for Apple and Android smart devices, or access the web browser version which is optimized for nearly any browser or other type of mobile device. Visit your app store to download the app (search “ARRL Events”) or access the links available on the ARRL EXPO web page. If you’re reading this article on a mobile device, click here to be redirected to the appropriate app store, or redirected to the web browser version (www.tripbuildermedia.com/apps/arrl). Please email hamventionapp@arrl.org with any questions about the app.



For more information, please visit these official websites:

Dayton Hamvention www.hamvention.org

www.hamvention.org ARRL EXPO at Dayton Hamvention www.arrl.org/expo