Orlando HamCation® is February 10 - 12, 2023, and hosts the ARRL Southeastern Division Convention. In partnership with HamCation, ARRL's free mobile app is available to help attendees navigate the large event, which is held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park.



The free ARRL Events app is now available and already includes HamCation's full program, so attendees can browse and schedule forums, preview the extensive list of exhibitors, and find affiliated events. During the event, attendees can use other app features to follow the hourly prize drawings and grand prize packages, and browse building and site maps.



While returning app users do not have to re-register to use the app, they will be prompted to complete a simple registration to view each new event. Attendees are also encouraged to tap on the MyProfile icon in the app to add their name and call sign, email address, and any additional information they would like to share with other HamCation guests. Additionally, the MyBadge icon displays a QR code of your event badge that can be scanned by another attendee or exhibitor using the Scan Badge icon - instantly connecting shared contact information with other hams at the event.



The app is available for Apple and Android smart devices, or access the web browser version which is optimized for nearly any browser or other type of mobile phone or tablet. Visit your app store to download the app (search "ARRL Events") or access the links available on the ARRL Expo web page. If you're reading this article on a mobile device, click here to be redirected to the appropriate app store, or redirected to the web browser version (www.tripbuildermedia.com/apps/arrl).



For more information, please visit these official websites:



Orlando HamCation www.hamcation.com

ARRL at Orlando HamCation www.arrl.org/expo