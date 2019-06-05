Dayton Hamvention® 2019, host of the ARRL National Convention, will mark the debut of a free mobile event app to help attendees navigate the extensive Hamvention program, activities, and exhibits using their smartphones or tablets. A collaborative effort between ARRL and Dayton Hamvention, the app was developed by TripBuilder Media™. ARRL Convention and Event Coordinator Eric Casey, KC2ERC, has been readying the app, with content contributions from Dayton Hamvention Committee members, and he just introduced it in a new ARRL YouTube video.

“Our goal is to have all of the printed program content mirrored in the app, organized so that you can schedule the forums you’re planning to attend, and find the exhibitors you want to visit,” Casey said. In addition to including exhibits and forums, the app will highlight schedules and details for affiliated events, such as dinners and other special gatherings, and a feature to allow attendees to follow the hourly prize drawings from wherever they are.

“Use the app so you don’t miss a winning ticket!” Casey suggested. The Dayton Hamvention Prize Committee will populate the app as winners are drawn.

Attendees are also encouraged to tap on the “MyProfile” icon to optionally include their name and call sign, email address, and any other information they’d like to share with other attendees. “One of the neat features of this app is connecting with other Dayton Hamvention guests who choose to share their contact info,” says Casey. “The icon labeled ‘Scan Badge’ will allow users to scan a QR Code displayed on a second device using the ‘MyBadge’ icon — instantly connecting your shared contact information with another ham. After all, Dayton Hamvention and the ARRL National Convention is where you meet with other members and friends from this great big world of Amateur Radio.”

The free 2019 Dayton Hamvention event app is available for both Apple and Android smart devices. A web-browser version is also available, which is optimized for nearly any browser or other mobile device type. Visit your app store to download the Apple and Android versions (search “Hamvention”) or find links on the ARRL National Convention web page. If you are reading this article on a mobile device, click here to be automatically redirected to the appropriate app store to download the app, or to be redirected to the web browser version. Please email HamventionApp@arrl.orgwith any questions about the app.

Dayton Hamvention 2019 is May 17 – 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.