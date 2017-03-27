NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) reports a moderate (G2) level geomagnetic storm is in progress. The G2 threshold was reached on March 27 at 1948 UTC.

SWPC forecasters have extended the G2 Geomagnetic Storm Warning until March 28 at 0300 UTC, as coronal hole high-speed stream effects continue to influence Earth. A large, Earth-facing canyon-shaped hole in the Sun's atmosphere is spewing a stream of solar wind toward the planet.

Visible auroral displays could descend from the Arctic Circle to northern-tier US states from New York to Wisconsin to Washington.