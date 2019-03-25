Apple has released a new app for digital QST (version 5.1) readers that use that platform. A long-standing problem involved the inability of some Apple iOS app users to download digital QST issues to their devices. When they attempted to do so, the app crashed. The new app is now available on the Apple iTunes store. Apple also required ARRL to create a new version of the app that allows non-members to purchase individual issues of the QST digital edition.

“Members must update their digital QST apps for the changes to take effect,” QST Editor Steve Ford, WB8IMY, explained. “This entails tapping the App Store icon, and then tapping Updates from the store menu. They may have to log in the after the update, but should not have to log in after that.

The updated app will be a so-called “in-app purchase” version, which Apple requires ARRL and other publishers to use. “You might think of it as an electronic newsstand. It will allow non-members to purchase single issues of QST for $6.99,” Ford said.

Android and Kindle users and those who view digital QST on desktop or laptop computers will not be affected by this change. Android and Kindle users do not need to update their apps.