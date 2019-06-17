Paul Stiles, KF7SOJ, will become ARRL Montana Section Manager on October 1. Stiles, of Billings, was the only candidate after nominations for the position were re-solicited this spring, and will serve an 18-month term. He will take over the position following George Forsyth, AA7GS, of Great Falls, who decided not to run for a new term after serving since 2013. There are no contested seats in the summer SM election cycle.

These incumbent Section Managers had no opposition and were declared re-elected to start new terms on October 1: Jack Ciaccia, WM0G (Colorado); Jack Tiley, AD7FO (Eastern Washington); David Benoist, AG4ZR (Georgia); Diana Feinberg, AI6DF (Los Angeles); Carol Milazzo, KP4MD (Sacramento Valley); Bill Hillendahl, KH6GJV (San Francisco); Paul Gilbert, KE5ZW (South Texas); Dan Ringer, K8WV (West Virginia), and Monte Simpson, AF7PQ (Western Washington).