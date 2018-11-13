Montenegro and Lithuania are the latest countries to announce adoption of a new Amateur Radio band at 5 MHz. Both countries have authorized amateur operation on a secondary allocation of 5,351.5 – 5,366.5 kHz at up to 15 W EIRP, per the Final Acts of World Radiocommunication Conference 2015. Montenegro’s International Amateur Radio Union member-society, the Montenegrin Amateur Radio Pool (MARP), confirmed the new allocation. Lithuania’s IARU member-society LRMD President Tadas Vysniauskas, LY2BAW, said the news was “enthusiastically received” there. —Thanks to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO, Editor, The 5 MHz Newsletter