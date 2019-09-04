ARISS-Russia is planning to transmit slow-scan television (SSTV) images from the International Space Station. Transmissions will begin on April 11 at approximately 1800 UTC and run continuously until approximately 1800 UTC on April 14, 2019. A computer in the ISS Russian Segment stores images that are then transmitted to Earth using the ARISS Amateur Radio station in the Service Module, which is equipped with a Kenwood TM D710E transceiver. The transmissions will be on 145.800 MHz using PD-120 SSTV mode. All are invited to post received images.

On request, ARISS SSTV Award Manager Slawek Szymanowski, SQ3OOK, will provide anARISS SSTV Award to anyone posting an image. SSTV events are dependent on other activities, schedules, and crew responsibilities on the ISS and subject to change at any time. The most current information is on the AMSAT-NA and ARISS websites, the AMSAT BB, the ARISS Facebook page, and the ARISS Twitter feed, @ARISS_status. — Thanks to Gaston Bertels, ON4WF