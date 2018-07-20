The ARRL Contest Branch has announced that more contest award certificates are now available for download from the ARRL website in PDF and JPEG formats. Just enter the call sign used.

ARRL Contest Branch Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, said downloadable certificates now are available for these additional events: the 2017 ARRL 10 GHz and Up Contest, the 2017 November Sweepstakes, the 2017 ARRL 10 Meter Contest, the 2017 160 Meter Contest, the 2018 RTTY Roundup, and the 2018 January VHF Contest.

Jahnke said 2018 ARRL International DX Contest certificates would become available in the very near future.

Already available are downloadable certificates for the 2017 IARU HF Championship, the 2017 ARRL 222 MHz and Up Distance Contest, and the 2017 ARRL September VHF Contest.

Jahnke said the new online certificates will offer enhanced content over what has been previously available on ARRL certificates. New recognitions have been added for Top 10 participants in a broader number of geographical (country, Division, Section) or categorical entries. New event certificates will be announced as they are released. In the near future, he said, certificates for contests going back a decade or so will become available for those who never received a certificate or need to replace one.