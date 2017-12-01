Radio amateurs in Kazakhstan now have access to the band 5,351.5-5,366.5 kHz on a secondary basis. The allocation came in the wake of a request by the Association of Amateur Radio Services in Kazakhstan (AARSK) to telecommunications regulators. Permissible power output has not yet been established.

Radio amateurs in Slovenia and Niger also have been granted access to the new, 15 kHz 60-meter band, and others were expected to follow when the Final Acts of World Radiocommunication Conference 2015 went into effect on January 1. Hams in Slovenia may apply for a temporary 3-month authorization and must conform to the 15 W EIRP power output limit established at WRC-15. Telecommunications authorities hope to have operational rules ready in the interim. Operation in Niger will be under a footnote to the International Table of Frequency Allocations.

Kazakhstan and Slovenia have advocated that their licensees adhere to the provisional IARU Region 1 band plan for 60 meters. Sixty-meter operation during the upcoming 5U5R DXpedition to Niger is expected to be around 5360 kHz on CW and SSB.

In the US, the FCC has yet to allow Amateur Radio 60-meter access beyond the five discrete channels already available.