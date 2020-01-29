Contest University (CTU) professors and the course outline for sessions that will be held in conjunction with Dayton Hamvention® 2020 have been posted.

The keynote speaker for the Top Band Dinner on Friday, May 16, will be Glenn Johnson, W0GJ, who will discuss the VP6R DXpedition to Pitcairn Island.

The keynote speaker for the Contest Dinner on Saturday, May 17, is Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO.

CTU, the Top Band Dinner, and the Contest Dinner will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Dayton.

These events are sponsored independently of Dayton Hamvention. — Thanks to Tim Duffy, K3LR