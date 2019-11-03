High interest in the recently announced updated ARRL Introduction to Emergency Communications (EC-001) course is prompting a call for additional class mentors to help meet the demand, which ARRL Lifelong Learning Manager Kris Bickell, K1BIC, says “exceeded our projections.” As Bickell explains, the course is designed to be interactive, with volunteer mentors guiding each session.

“We appreciate the work of the mentors to make EC-001 an interactive experience for the participants. The real-world emergency communications experience they bring to the course is very important to the learning process,” Bickell said. “We look forward to bringing in more mentors to help ARRL expand the reach of this valuable emergency communications training.” Bickell has developed a waiting list for prospective EC-001 students, who will be notified as additional sessions are scheduled.

The EC-001 course covers the broad range of radio communication technologies, communication techniques, and emergency management skills necessary in helping served agencies respond to and recover from disasters.

EC-001 mentors should be ARRL members and active, experienced General class or higher Amateur Radio licensees, and at least 18 years old. Mentors should have experience in public service communication and in Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) activities and come with the recommendation of their Section Managers.

In addition to the EC-001 course, prospective mentors should have completed ICS 100, 200, 700, and 800; the FEMA Professional Development Series, and National Weather Service SKYWARN® training. Professional experience in emergency response or communication and as a trainer or educator is desirable, with interest or experience in distance learning. Candidates should possess sufficient computer skills, be able to interact with online-course students and with other mentors, and be able to maintain adequate computer equipment.

Appointment as an ARRL Field Instructor or as a mentor for the ARRL Public Service Communications training program is for 3 years, renewable based on satisfactory performance as an active instructor/mentor and the successful fulfillment of all current qualifications and requirements.

Field Instructors and mentors are expected to maintain their qualifications and adhere to all guidelines and standards of conduct for volunteers representing ARRL.

Apply online to become an ARRL mentor. For more information, contact ARRL Emergency Preparedness Assistant Ken Bailey, K1FUG, (860) 594-0227.